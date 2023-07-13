James G. Huard

James G. Huard, aka “Jim” and “BeBop,” 85, of Wolcott, died peacefully on Monday, June 26, 2023, at McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester. He kept his trademark sense of humor throughout his courageous fight with bladder cancer.

He was born on the family farm in Johnson on March 31, 1938, graduating from Johnson High School and enlisting in the U.S. Army shortly after. He was stationed in Heidelberg, Germany, where he met his first wife, the mother of his children, Michael and Angela. They came back to Vermont in the early 1960s and settled in Moscow, where he worked for Adams Mill for 40-plus years.

