James G. Huard, aka “Jim” and “BeBop,” 85, of Wolcott, died peacefully on Monday, June 26, 2023, at McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester. He kept his trademark sense of humor throughout his courageous fight with bladder cancer.
He was born on the family farm in Johnson on March 31, 1938, graduating from Johnson High School and enlisting in the U.S. Army shortly after. He was stationed in Heidelberg, Germany, where he met his first wife, the mother of his children, Michael and Angela. They came back to Vermont in the early 1960s and settled in Moscow, where he worked for Adams Mill for 40-plus years.
While working at Adams Mill, he met his lifelong partner, Paula, and they raised their families together. They shared many long drives together around Vermont, Maine and New England.
After “retiring” from Adams Mill, he worked part-time for the U.S. Postal Service as a rural carrier in Barre. An avid fisherman and hunter, he loved tracking buck around Belvidere Mountain with his grandson, Jacob Atkinson, several family members, and lifelong friends. We are left with many fond memories of his hunting stories, pool hall adventures and love of life.
He was predeceased by both parents, Helen Carey Huard and Ernest Huard; his son, Michael Huard; his wife, Paula Huard; and his grandson, Justin Byrne.
He is survived by his sisters, Annette Allaire and Anne Lopez; his brother, Francis Huard and wife, Irene; his daughter, Angela Atkinson and husband, Richard; his step-daughters, Dawn Gosley, Laurie Bisson, Tina Norton and Tracey Byrne; his grandchildren, Krystilyn Atkinson and husband, Ralph Villamor, Jacob Atkinson and partner, Carmen Shappy, Kylee Ostrout, Logan Sanborn, Deserre Allen, Colton Bisson, Deanna Norton, Josh Norton, Jessica Caldwell and husband, James, Nakysha Brooks, and Alexandria Reyell; and great-grandchildren, Mailin, Madalynn, Avaia, Cody and Paisely.
He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends, too numerous to mention — you know who you are. His family would like to especially thank his friend of over 50 years, Tom Brooks, and his wife, Connie, who visited him often.
In his final days, Jim said he had lived a good life, had no regrets and would do it all again. He reminded us that we should all live life fully and do whatever we want to do while we have the time.
His celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene in Johnson. Following this, friends and family are welcome to gather at 1 p.m. at the home of Angela and Richard Atkinson at 1579 Belvidere Road in Eden. There will be heavy appetizers available. Please bring a chair and a cooler.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please support Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morristown VT 05661 and McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester VT 05446.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.