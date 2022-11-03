James Deciucies, 89, of Elmore, died on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
He was born on Jan. 5, 1933, in Staten Island, N.Y., to Ann and Angelo. At age 18 he joined the U.S. Marines and was sent to Korea.
James was proud to serve but it left an unrepairable dark spot in his soul he held deep down and would never let out. During leave, he met Gloria, his first love, and quickly started a family. First came, Jamie, who lives with his wife in Central Mexico, and then Wendy, the second love of his life. Wendy unfortunately died two and a half years ago, leaving another hole in his heart. He would look up to the clouds every day and see her watching over him and his family.
Wendy’s son, Tommaso, lives in Las Vegas along with Peter, her partner. James’ third child, David, came along 62 years ago, and he has always been there to help. Unfortunately, James was not able to help physically the last two years but was able to watch David pass on what he taught him to Silene and her husband, Justin, building their home in Elmore. This brought him great pleasure.
James was a New York City firefighter but not without trouble. He was a bit too short so for weeks before his physical he would hang weights to stretch himself. His wife drove him to his exam lying down in the back of the station wagon. He made it by a half an inch.
He retired as captain after 25 years but not before falling through a floor and breaking his back. He was unable to walk for almost a year. Soon after, James and Gloria divorced, and he met Laurie, his love and life until his death.
James would follow David to wherever he lived in vans that he had customized. He loved to drive and could remember roads he drove 50 years ago from New York to Florida, and from the Yukon and Alaska. After David settled in Elmore, James helped build his son’s first house, then together they built the home in Montgomery where he and Laurie lived for 30 years. Next, father and son built the house in Elmore where David’s daughter was born and where he still lives with his partner, Betsy.
All of David’s friends became James’ friends, helping to build their houses, whether it be drywalling, tiling, plumbing — it didn’t matter. James helped David build his first car together at 18 years old, and the first Elmore Mountain Bread oven.
As the years passed, the things James loved, he had to slowly give up: backpacking, tennis, bike riding— even ping pong due to his old injuries.
James lived half of the year in Vermont and half in Port Richey, Fla., where he had many friends. He was always helping people.
James was a teacher, mentor and friend. Not a day went by that he didn’t tell David he loved him. He died at home in the arms of his family. The last time he opened his eyes he looked straight at his granddaughter, Silene, smiled from ear to ear, squeezed Laurie’s hand to let us know it was all right. Then he was gone. He will always be missed, but it was his time to go. When a loved one dies, the love stays alive in the present.
Contributions in his memory can be made to North Country Animal League, 16 Mountain View Meadows Road, Morristown VT 05661, or to any animal shelter of your choice.
