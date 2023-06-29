James D. Houston

James D. Houston

James Dennis “Jim” Houston, 81, late of Greensboro, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the Greensboro Nursing Home, where he was a resident for the past year. His loving family was at his side.

He was born May 28, 1942, in Farmington, Mass., the son of the late Howard and Doris (Maynard) Houston. He attended Cabot public schools.

