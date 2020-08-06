James Albert McNaney Jr., 86, of Sumter, S.C., died on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Prisma Health Tuomey.
Born in North Hyde Park, he was a son of the late James Albert McNaney and Doris Evelyn Adams.
After graduating from high school, James served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force as a ground radio operator in the Korean War. Upon his separation from the Air Force, James obtained his bachelors degree in accounting and started a career as a CPA.
He retired in 2015 after a long and successful career. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed doing Sudoku puzzles and playing Texas Hold ‘em. James was a kind and generous man that adored his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by two sons, James M. McNaney and his wife Lisa of Livermore, Calif., and Bryan D. McNaney and his wife Jennifer of Farmington, Maine; two daughters, Debra Estes of Ft. Mill, S.C., and Caryn West of Sumter, S.C.; two sisters, Eleanor Scott of Weatogue, Conn., and Betty Courchaine of Hyde Park; four half sisters, Edna Lewis of Whittman, Ariz., Rose Adams and Judy Baraw of Hyde Park, and Mary McLean of Eden; six grandchildren, Michael Todd Estes and his wife Samantha, Steven Alan Estes, Lizzy McNaney, Emma McNaney, Thad Stambaugh and Kylie Stambaugh; and two great grandchildren, Mason Alexander Estes and Conner James Estes.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two half brothers, Marshall McNaney and Phillip Adams; and a step-brother, Gordon Adams.
Due to Covid-19, the family will hold a memorial service and inurnment in Eden at a later date.
Go to bullockfuneralhome.com and sign the family’s guest book.
The family has chosen Bullock Funeral Home of Sumter for the arrangements.
