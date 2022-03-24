James A. Tourangeau Jr., 62, of Wolcott, died peacefully surrounded by his family Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Morristown. He was born on Feb. 1, 1960, in Hardwick to the late James Tourangeau Sr. and Beverly (McLean) Clark.
James worked as a carpenter for many years. Among his many hobbies, James enjoyed playing cornhole and horseshoes, turkey hunting, deer hunting and rabbit hunting with his dogs. He loved making people laugh and smile and he was a fan of the Boston Red Sox. He was also a member of 802 Cornhole. Those who knew him knew his favorite saying was “yippy skippy.”
He is survived by the love of his life, Sharon Cleary; children, Heather Tourangeau and fiancé, Winfred Moodie Jr., Benjamin Tourangeau and Darrin Tourangeau; his sisters, Cindy Sanville and husband, Ronald “Chip,” Jr., Angela Colaceci and husband, Robert, and Rebecca Tourangeau. He is also survived by a very special niece, Katelyn Colaceci; many other nieces and nephews; his uncle John McLean and wife, Virginia; aunts, Joyce Billado and husband, Carlton, and Myrtle LaCroix and husband, Antonio; and many cousins.
Friends may call from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday April 2, 2022, at the Curtis-Britch-Davis & Bouffard Funeral Home, 1321 North Craftsbury Road, Craftsbury Common.
If friends desire, contributions in James’s memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, PO Box 828 Morrisville VT 05661.
Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.
