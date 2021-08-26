James A. Massucci

James Anthony Massucci, 70, of Craftsbury, died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, after a long battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Jim or “Succ,” as he was known to friends and family, was born on Sept. 21, 1950, in Colchester and grew up in Winooski, where he attended Winooski High School. He went on to attend Lyndon State College for his bachelor’s degree and received his master’s from the University of Vermont.
While at Lyndon, he met his wife Barbara Huntington-Massucci, and the two married in 1979. They moved to Craftsbury that same year and lived there for the next 42 years.
Jim spent his more than 30-year career as a guidance counselor at Lamoille Union High School. In addition to working as a counselor, he also coached the men’s and women’s cross-country ski teams, leading them to multiple state championships. He loved working with the students and his colleagues at Lamoille Union.
He believed in the potential of every student and acted as a fierce advocate, trusted advisor and vocal supporter for all those who walked into his office.
In his downtime, Jim enjoyed puttering around his home in Craftsbury, cheering for the Dodgers, Rams, Celtics and Bruins, visiting the beach in Popham, Maine, and talking sports with friends and family.
Jim was predeceased by his father, John Massucci; mother, Rita Mercure; brother, Gary Mecure; cousin, Diane Keefer; and lifelong best friend, Paul Butler.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Huntington-Massucci of Craftsbury; his children, Elyzabeth and Alec Barclay of Winchester, Mass., Iain and Rebecca Massucci of Bozeman, Mont., and Noah and Kori Massucci of Rumford, R.I.; grandchildren, Teddy Barclay, Jake Barclay and Wren Massucci; his sister, Lynn Mercure; and his beloved dog and happy companion, Plum.
The family is holding a private memorial ceremony. Those who wish to share memories of Jim can email them to rememberjmassucci@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the following organizations: Hardwick Food Pantry and Lamoille County Food Share.
