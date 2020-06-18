James A. Locke, 70, of Harpswell, Maine, died June 9, 2020.
He was born in Morrisville June 18, 1949, son of to Merrill and Marilyn Locke. He was an active guy who was always on the go, only taking a seat at the end of the day to watch an old John Wayne movie or “The Virginian.”
He was an active leader in the Royal Rangers at his local church. He became a certified hunter safety instructor for the local fish and game club. He was a Vietnam veteran and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Jim enjoyed hunting, working in the woods with his chainsaw and maintaining his property to perfection. He was always willing to lend a helping hand; all anyone had to do was ask. He loved to travel and was always up for an adventure. His children and grandchildren have many memories of him playing softball and tag, taking trips to the park and orchestrating snowball fights.
Jim held a variety of jobs before he retired in 2012. He finished his career as a federal police officer at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. He was dedicated to his job and took pride in doing it well.
His parents died earlier, as did a daughter, Ramona, and two brothers, Gary and John.
Survivors include his wife Betty, daughter Amber Caron and her husband Jason, granddaughters Lily and Izabella, brother Ken Locke and wife Pam, sister-in-law Debbie Locke, brother Lauren Locke, and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A graveside service is planned July 17 at 11 a.m.