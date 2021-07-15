Jadie Stoddard, 81, died peacefully on Monday, July 5, 2021, in her home in Wolcott.
Jadie was born on Aug. 30, 1939, in Duxbury, and was the only child of Eldon DeLong and Alice Backus DeLong. Her mother, Alice, was a schoolteacher and served the community of Duxbury for many years. Eldon was a woodworker and craftsman.
Growing up, Jadie loved nature and animals and learned many things from her father, one of which was the art of dowsing. Jadie graduated from Waterbury High School in 1957 and went on to take college classes to further her education.
Jadie met Melvin Stoddard at 17 and they were married on Sept. 22, 1957, in the state of Georgia. Melvin was serving in the U.S. Air Force at the time. They were stationed in Hawaii for several years and eventually would live in several states before settling in Vermont permanently where they raised three children.
Jadie was quick-witted and incredibly creative. She was a writer and an artist, painting in a variety of mediums, and creating many crafts. She loved photography, animals, flowers and the outdoors in general.
She spent many hours on family genealogy projects and stamp collecting. She enjoyed traveling and was an avid reader, devouring books by the stack.
Jadie performed dowsing services for many people over the years. She was a dedicated supporter of the art and was involved with the American Society of Dowsers, which was headquartered in Danville. Not only was she a dowser, but she also worked in real estate and sales. In her later years, she worked at Brooks Pharmacy and Hannaford Supermarket until her retirement.
Jadie is survived by her husband, Melvin Stoddard; her eldest son, Terry Stoddard of Vermont; daughter, Maile Howard of New Hampshire; youngest son, Tracy Stoddard of Vermont; grandchildren, Adam Stoddard, Josh Stoddard, Dylan Arnold, Brianna Arnold, Morgan Arnold, Shawna Marsh, Kearston Stoddard and Erin Stoddard; and several great-grandchildren.
Jadie was predeceased by her grandson, Wyatt Marsh.
There will be no calling hours or funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the American Diabetes Association.
