Jacquelyn Kay LaVanway

Jacquelyn Kay (Dow) LaVanway, 76, died peacefully on Friday, June 4, 2021, at The Manor nursing facility.
Jackie was born on May 2, 1945, to Fay and Mildred Dow of Waterbury Center. She was the oldest and only girl of four children.
She graduated from Waterbury High School in 1963 and went onto Thomson School of Nursing in Brattleboro. She did her practical training at Barre City Hospital and continued working there. She later had a successful nursing career at Central Vermont Hospital. She worked in many departments, from the operating room to working on the floor, to her most beloved work as a nurse in the birthing center. Her 43-year nursing career was something she loved and was very proud of. She retired in 2007.
During her retirement, she loved doing many social things. She became a member of The Donald McMahon American Legion Post #64 Ladies Auxiliary, Red Hat Ladies, with her very good friend, Mary Dunster. She loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren, flower gardening, going to lawn sales, walking on the Stowe rec path, blueberry picking, listening to music and laughing.
Unfortunately, in 2009, she was diagnosed with early onset dementia. With her family’s help, she was able to stay in her home until 2014, when she then went to live at The Manor in Morrisville, which she loved.
She was very social, active, loved and cared for. The many things she loved to do there were baking, decorating for the many holidays, helping other patients, walking with her MP3 player, listening to her music and dancing down the hallways. She gave everyone a great big smile and a little giggle whenever she saw them.
The past two years were a struggle, but Jackie was strong and kept on smiling. The last seven weeks of her life she had the wonderful care of the staff and hospice for comfort care. Her daughters stayed by her side as much as possible and others visited and checked in.
Jackie was predeceased by her grandparents, Frederick and Pearl Fahner; parents, Fay and Mildred Dow; beloved nephew, Randall (Randy) Dow; and special friend, Mary Dunster.
Jackie is survived by her daughters, Carole and Melinda LaVanway; her grandchildren, Michael LaBree, Abigail (Abbey) Casavant, Zaivier Kayden LaVanway; her brothers, Michael Dow and wife, Georganna, Fay (Punk) Dow and wife, Marilyn, and Terry Dow; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Nancy LaVanway and Jean Dow for supporting her and the family the last few weeks of her life.
A celebration of Jackie’s life will be held graveside at The Waterbury Center Cemetery on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. with a reception there as well. Please come wearing bright colorful clothing and some fun stories to share. Jackie made the most of every moment and would want to be celebrated, not mourned.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating to The Manor, 577 Washington Hwy, Morrisville VT 05661, or Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Ave, Morrisville VT 05661, as they both played an intricate part in her care.
