Jacquelyn A. Neuland

Jacquelyn A. “Jackie” Neuland, 75, of Morrisville died at home on Saturday, April 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Barre Nov. 1, 1944, daughter of William I. and Mary V. (Touchette) Cole.
After graduating from Johnson High School in 1962, she worked as a secretary in Washington, D.C. Upon returning home, she had various jobs before settling down with the love of her life and starting a family.
Raising their four daughters and watching them grow and start their own families was what brought her the most pride and joy.
Jackie was well known for her amazing cooking, and her cooking skills and recipes have been passed along to her daughters to be handed down for generations to enjoy.
She was always thankful and gracious and would do anything for anyone. Some of her favorite times were spent with family at the ocean in Maine, listening to the waves and enjoying fresh seafood. She loved horses and enjoyed camping, gardening (she was known for her green thumb), canning, listening to music and dancing. She will be greatly missed by her family, her two little dogs Diesel and Tootsie, and her three horses.
Her husband, James L. Neuland, died earlier, as did her parents; her brothers, William and Pete Cole; and her sisters Claire Taggett, Linda Gibbons and Susan Cole.
Survivors include four daughters, Stacey M. (Neuland) Merriam and companion Kelly J. Chase of Elmore, Andrea Neuland Tilton and husband Donald H. Tilton of Waterville, Stephanie Neuland Brill and husband Gordon R. Brill II of Grantham, N.H., and Jamie L. Neuland and companion Michel V. Languerand of Morrisville; five grandchildren, Ryan J. Merriam, Leah G. Merriam, Nicholas S. Brill, Nora I. Languerand and Camille R. Languerand; one brother, Alan F. “Butch” Cole; two sisters, Sally J. Cole and Karen L. (Cole) Brown; one sister-in-law, Pauline C. Fleischer of Walnut Creek, Calif.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service at a later date at the Randolph Cemetery on Neuland Road in Morrisville. Faith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To send online condolences: faithfh.net.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661 and Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661.