Jacqueline D. Rogers

Jacqueline Dewey Rogers, 91, of Greensboro died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at the Greensboro Nursing home, where she had lived since September 2015.
She was born July 18, 1930, in Suffern, N.Y., the daughter of Francis Harrison Dewey and Eleanor Rose Murrin Dewey. She attended schools in Suffern and then earned her degree as a registered nurse at the Robert Packer School of Nursing in Sayre, Pa., in 1950.
She worked first as a nurse at Cornell Medical Center, and then in the office of Dr. E. J. Cohen, a private endocrinologist, where she helped take care of then Sen. John F. Kennedy. An adventurous spirit, she also widely travelled solo in post-war Europe during the early 1950s.
She married William O. Rogers III on June 12, 1957. She left nursing to raise her three children, first in New York City and then in Wellesley, Mass. In the mid-1970s she returned to nursing and ran the infirmary at the Dana Hall School for Girls in Wellesley.
She spent her summer vacations at her camp near Caspian Lake in Greensboro. After her retirement and the death of her husband in 1994, she moved back to New York City, and later to South Orange, N.J. In September 2015 while in Greensboro, she suffered a severe stroke and moved to the Greensboro Nursing Home.
She loved talking with family, friends and strangers, word games, music and reading political biographies. She was an excellent cook and especially loved cooking for the holidays.
She is survived by her elder son, William Rogers and his wife, Miriam Rogers, of Greensboro; grandchildren, Maria Jaqueline Evans and Antonio Jose Rogers; her daughter, Elizabeth Rogers, of Maplewood, N.J.; and her youngest son, Duncan Rogers and his wife, Susan Rogers, and grandson, Malcolm Rogers, also of Maplewood.
A memorial service will be held in the summer. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to either the Greensboro Free Library or the Greensboro Nursing Home in Jackie’s memory.
