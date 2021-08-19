Jacob C. ‘Jake’ Houston

Jacob Charles “Jake” Houston, 32, of Elmore, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Fletcher Allen Medical Center in Burlington.
He was born Oct. 19, 1988, in Morrisville, the son of Michael V. Houston and the late Michelle (LaRow) Houston. He graduated from Peoples Academy in Morrisville.
Jake was a carpenter. He was employed by Sean Dolan Builders in Morrisville.
He was a member of the Lamoille Valley Fish & Game Club. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, shooting his gun, camping, hiking and kayaking. Jacob loved his two daughters with all his heart and soul. Spending time and doing activities with them meant everything to him.
Survivors include his father, Michael Houston, and stepmother, Dawn Houston, both of Elmore; his paternal grandmother, Arlene Houston of Dixson, Mo.; his children, Nora G. Houston and Scarlett R. Houston of Morrisville; his companion, Ciera Ainsworth and her children, Damian, Izia and Maliki, all of Morrisville; siblings, Joseph V. Houston of North Carolina, Emily Ankerson of Florida, Rachel Hogan of Morrisville, and Joshua Hess of Eden; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Ernest Houston Sr. and his maternal grandmother, Joyce LaRow.
A celebration of life was held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at the Lamoille Valley Fish & Game Club, 1158 Garfield Road, Morrisville. A brief ceremony was held at 2 p.m., followed by a potluck luncheon. Dress was casual as Jake would have wanted. Many stories were shared as everyone honored Jake’s memory.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661.
Northern Vermont Funeral Service is assisting family with arrangements. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
