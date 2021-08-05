Jack R. Wolff

Jack Ronald Wolff, 75, of Sarasota, Fla., died peacefully on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the Respite House in Colchester with his family at his side.
He was born March 15, 1946, in Newark, N.J. He was predeceased by his parents, Aaron Nathan and Marian Glass Wolff.
Survivors include his devoted and loving wife of 53 years, Marilyn, of Morrisville, and Sarasota; his eldest son, Marc S. Wolff and his wife, Rechelle, of Hyde Park and Sarasota, and his younger son, Daniel J. and his wife, Janelle, of Tampa; three siblings, Judy Rosenblum (Harry), Jeffrey Wolff and Joel Wolff, all of New Jersey; seven grandchildren, Alexandria Wolff, Joshua Wolff, Zoe Wolff, Nina Wolff, Josie Wolff, Questin Gudgel and Maddison Gudgel; many nephews, cousins and nieces; and many loving friends.
He grew up in Livingston, N.J., and graduated from Livingston High School. He graduated from the Stevens Institute of Technology in New Jersey with a degree in mathematics and received a master’s degree from Syracuse University.
Later in life, he received a degree in gerontology from New College in Sarasota.
Jack and Marilyn moved from New Jersey to Sarasota in 1983 and then, after 36 years, decided to become snowbirds flying over the magnificent Green Mountains of Morrisville.
Jack owned Investment Financial Services in Sarasota. As a financial planner he was a true gem to all his clients. They were not only clients, but true friends and considered each other family. Regardless of one’s financial status he made each client feel special and safe.
Most important, he was like this with everyone in all aspects of life and received amazing letters to thank him for his help. He had an intense need to be needed and was born with the gift to fulfill this need. The enormity of the respect of his colleagues cannot be measured.
Over two decades ago, he instituted the Aaron Wolff Scholarship Fund, named after his father, for deserving students needing college financial assistance. He was extremely philanthropic, contributing both to established charities and to those who needed personal assistance. He volunteered in many countries including Haiti, Costa Rica, Peru and Romania.
As a younger man he completed two consecutive New York City marathons. He loved running more than anything and missed it when he could no longer do it. He loved golf, and when able, loved to participate in sports. He also loved watching sports on television. Having two sons graduate from the University of Florida, he was an avid Gator fan!
A celebration of his life will take place in Sarasota, where so much of his life was lived.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Amyloidosis Foundation, 248-922-9610 or Copley Hospital in Morrisville.
Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
