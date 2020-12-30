Jack Francis Corse, Jr., 66, of Cambridge, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington from pneumonia (not cancer or COVID). He was born on Dec. 10, 1954, in Burlington, the son of the late Jack F. Corse Sr. and Jane (Ketcham) Corse. He met on a blind date and married the former Carolyn “Cary” Bryden on Sept. 6, 1986, in Bristol.
Jack attended Cambridge Elementary and graduated from Lamoille Union High School. As a young man, he could be found much of the winter skiing every downhill slope at Smugglers’ Notch.
After high school, Vermont felt small to Jack — the West was calling. He decided to attend college in Reno and Ft. Collins, Colo., but as it turned out, his love for skiing and the thrill of working were much more important to Jack. His time out West, like so much else he did, was an opportunity for adventure and to meet new friends who would become family.
Although Jack enjoyed his years out West, Vermont was where his heart was. He returned to Cambridge Junction to work alongside his parents, his brother Jerry and his uncle Henry in the family fuel business. Jack eventually bought the business and grew Jack F. Corse Inc. in to what it is today, a well-known, local family business. He was a well-respected and accomplished businessman and beloved leader to a dedicated and talented staff.
Jack was an active member of the Vermont Fuel Dealers Association, a past member of Cambridge Area Rotary, National Skeet Shooters Association and various other community organizations.
He took great pride in knowing he could drive any vehicle except a school bus.
He loved to travel and especially loved the ocean, whether on a boat catching fish or hanging out on a nude beach with his wife Cary.
He enjoyed multiple hunting adventures and NHL games with friends. He spent countless hours watching Griffin and Mallory’s soccer, basketball, lacrosse and volleyball games.
Jack always knew how to solve any problem. Whether navigating on sea or land, moving a piano or painting a high peak on a house he didn’t own, he would figure it out. He was a man of many talents, a brewmaster, sugarmaker, captain of his own charter boat, an accomplished skeet shooter and a generous community member with a loud voice and a big heart.
Jack became a horse-racing enthusiast of late. He would win many bets but not fully account or admit to his total losses. He was bigger than life itself. He was happiest in a truck or with his beloved family and his two new sweet grandsons. Jack would often quietly express how proud he was of his son and daughter who carry many of his endearing characteristics.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Cary Corse of Cambridge; his son, Griffin Corse and wife, Dr. Rachel Brodlie, of Cambridge; his daughter, Mallory and fiancé, Seth Russin, of Jeffersonville; two grandchildren, Benjamin Corse and Warren Russin; his loyal canine companions Murphy and Harper; and a loving extended family and a warm circle of friends.
Jack was also predeceased by his brother Jerry Corse.
Drive-thru visiting hours will be held at the family home, 1332 Bryce Road, Cambridge, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Masks and social distancing requirements will be followed. Inurnment will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Jack’s memory may be made to Jenna’s Promise, 1159 Foote Brook Road, Johnson, VT 05656, or Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morristown, VT 05661.
You are also invited to share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com.
