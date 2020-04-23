Jack Calvin Aldrich, 75, of Jeffersonville died April 2, 2020, after unexpected complications too difficult for even Jack to come back from.
He was born Sept. 17, 1944, son of Harold Eugene and Anna Caldwell Aldrich, grew up in Vermont, and was the first student to graduate from South Burlington High School, then became manager of the Sheppard and Hammel suit shop while studying business at Champlain College, class of 1962.
It was in high school that Jack met his soulmate and lifelong best friend, Constance Kittle. Jack and Connie spent their lives on the slopes, sailing, traveling and raising a family.
Jack’s love of skiing took them to NSW Australia, spending winters working on the ski mountain, and teaching Hobie Cat sailing in the summer with their children Stephanie and Tyler, leaving them with most fond memories.
They spent their remaining years in Jeffersonville, in the famous “house that Jack built,” and had their daughter Anna. Jack will be remembered for his beautiful smile, welcoming personality, fine finish carpentry and building — many of you sit on a deck he built, in a sunroom he designed for you, and walk up flights of stairs he built in your home — his time as manager of the Crown and Anchor restaurant, successful years at IBM, his passion for skiing, sailing, love of art, music, food, friends, family and travel. He was an intelligent, kind, hardworking, selfless husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. All three of his children feel blessed to have grown up learning from him and sharing his passions. He lived in the name of the Lord, as God would want people to share the message of human kindness.
His family takes some peace knowing he is reunited with his love Connie, who he has painfully missed this past year.
Survivors include his children, Stephanie Aldrich, Tyler Aldrich and Anna Houle; his daughter in-law, Millie Aldrich; son in-law Jeremy Houle; grandchildren Kody Houle, Cole-Tyler Houle, Calvin Houle and Jack Aldrich; brother and sister in-law Jerry and Sally Aldrich; sister and brother in-law Susie and Greg Hooper; brother and sister in-law Gerry and Kathy Kittle, brother in-law Efron Davidson; and nieces and nephews from his Aldrich, Howard and Kittle siblings.
Heartfelt thanks to the neighbors of Sunny Acres Road, the Rosberg, Bailey and Tobin families, the members of the Second Congregational Church of Jeffersonville, and to the community for your support; and to the nurses and staff at Vermont Respite House of Colchester.
A service for Jack will be held when his church is available. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory would be appreciated to the Second Congregational Church of Jeffersonville.