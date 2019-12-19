J. Fred Marckres, 80, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, with his family by his side. He succumbed to Parkinson’s disease and dementia.
He was born in Craftsbury May 2, 1939, son of Maynard and Blanche (Clarke) Marckres.
He met the love of his life, Oleta Earle, roller skating at Lake Eden and they married on Oct. 13, 1962. They built their first home in Morrisville and moved in with their six-week-old baby, having only four walls, a roof and no electricity or water.
They were blessed with two daughters, Julie and Jerri and her partner Ray; identical twin grandsons, Adam (Vicky) and Alex (Megan) Hurlburt; his great-grandchildren, Dominic, Damian, Natalia and Max; and his sister, Marilyn (Jim) Bradley. Chris Masse and Lindsay Beveridge were like sons to Fred.
His parents and his brother, Donald, died earlier.
Fred spent his life serving the public, first as a teenager working and learning the plumbing trade from his dad, followed by 27 years as a pump man for H.A. Manosh Corp. Then he and Oleta started their own pump service business until his retirement. He continued to serve anyone with water or plumbing needs right to the end.
He loved doing community service. He was one of the original organizers of the Lamoille River Square Dance Club and the Lamoille County Food Share program.
Having only an eighth-grade education, Fred never considered himself an educated person, but he had more knowledge in his little finger than most could have in a lifetime. He was a true Vermonter, a jack of all trades — you name it, he could mow, rototill, design, build, install and repair anything, especially if it involved copper pipe.
You never knew what Fred would be up to. He loved wearing his kilt or his longhaired hippie outfit and getting a reaction from folks. Fred always greeted you with his “Trademark” question. If you knew Fred, you know the question.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be sent to the Northeast Fiddlers Scholarship Fund, in care of Maxine Young, 230 Russell Road, Tunbridge, VT 05077.
Friends may call Thursday, Dec. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Faith Funeral Home, 165 Brooklyn St., Morrisville. The funeral will be Friday, Dec. 20, at 11 a.m. at the United Church on the Common, Craftsbury. Pallbearers will be Chris Masse, Tod Morin, Kevin Bradley, Tim and Jim (Fred) Fagnant and Ray Hurlburt.
