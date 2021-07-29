Irene A. Morin, 89, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans. She was born July 19, 1932, in Waterville, the daughter of Charles Duffy Sr. and Beatrice Quinty Duffy.
Irene was married to Lee Morin Sr., and he predeceased her in 1975.
Irene was a seamstress who worked in a sewing factory for 22 years. She was also a babysitter. Irene enjoyed trips to Las Vegas and Branson, Mo. She was a great cook and made delicious doughnuts and lemon meringue pies. She raised and loved her kids.
She is survived by her children, Linda Bashaw (Wendell) of Enosburg Falls, Ron Morin (Sharrie) of Hyde Park, and Jeffery Morin (Denise) of Hyde Park; siblings, Grace Langlois of Belvidere, Debbie Hodgson (John) of Waterville, Ralph Duffy of Waterville, and Roger Duffy (Becky) of Johnson; sisters-in-law, Charlene Duffy of Johnson, and Ethel Duffy of Waterville; grandchildren, Stephen Russin (Rachel), Jessie Salter (Scott) and Jeffery Morin II (Tanya); great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her children Alice, Lee Jr., and Jerry.
Interment will be in Eden Corners Cemetery.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.