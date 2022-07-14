Ione G. Armstrong, 81, of Albany, died peacefully on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital. She was born in Au Sable Forks, N.Y., to Howard and Ione (Mason) Sawyer.
Ione received an associate degree from the North East Regional School of Cosmetology in St. Johnsbury. After earning her degree, she worked in Newport at Pat’s Beauty Shop until she was able to open her own shop, Ione’s Beauty Shop, in Barton. She also had a small shop located at her home where she was able to service the local community in her hometown of Albany.
One of Ione’s favorite things to do was to go camping with her partner, Doug, and their cat Sammy. Ione and Doug enjoyed going for rides, going out to eat and attending all the local fairs. Ione was a wonderful cook and was most happy at the holidays with her family surrounding her. Ione’s homemade rolls were amazing, and it was tradition to have fried dough the morning of the holiday for everyone to enjoy.
Ione loved being a beautician and spending time visiting with all her clients. She enjoyed crocheting, building puzzles and watching the news. Most of all she loved her family and her cat Sammy.
She is survived by her children, Sheila Cowles of Albany, Dennis Cowles and his wife, Kelly of Albany, and Sherry Cowles and her partner, Ken Ross of Albany; grandchildren, Ryan Chayer, Sarah Colburn, Zachary Chayer, Jordyn Cowles and Corey Cowles; the newest addition to her family tree, great-granddaughter Addison Lou Chayer; brother, Donald Sawyer; and sister, Betty.
She was predeceased by Douglas Bowen in 2016, her partner of 29 years and the love of her life. She was also predeceased by her mother, Ione Sawyer; brother, George, and sister; Beverly.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Albany Village Cemetery with Rev. Nathan Strong officiating. Following the graveside service, a luncheon will be held at the Albany Methodist Church.
Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Feline and Friends Foundation, P.O. Box 1316, Newport VT 05855.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home and Cremation service. Online condolences are welcome at curtis-britch.com.
