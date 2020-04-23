Margaret Iola Kelley, 100, of Hyde Park died in her home April 17, 2020.
She was born on March 22, 1920, in Clandonald, Alberta, Canada, daughter of Clara King Gordon and James Gordon. She had four younger brothers, Harvey, Gerald, Donald and Benny, all of whom died earlier.
Her mother became ill with tuberculosis in 1938 and in 1940 Iola returned home from nursing school to care for her four brothers. In 1942, she boarded a train from New Fish Creek, Alberta, and traveled to Vermont for a visit with her aunt, Freddie King. It was in Vermont where she met Stirling Ross Kelley of Derby, at a dance hall in Island Pond.
In retelling the story of their meeting, she often would say she liked the fact that he smelled good, even though he was a farmer. They married in December 1942.
In 1946. Iola developed tuberculosis. She stayed in the Trudeau Sanatorium in Saranac Lake, N.Y., the first rest home for tuberculosis patients in the United States, until the discovery of streptomycin, which saved her life — although she lost the use of one of her lungs, which was ravaged by the disease.
Her long life of 100 years with just one lung was truly remarkable.
For many years Iola and Stirling, aka Bill, operated Kelley’s Farm Stand in Derby, selling the array of vegetables they grew in their large gardens. Many local children were hired to pick berries, beans, etc.; for most, it was their first paying job. They also raised turkeys and sold them during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons, with Iola busy doing the many deliveries.
She was an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Derby Line for over 60 years, still participating well into her 90s. She also was a 4-H leader in the 1950s and ’60s, an extraordinary seamstress, a marvelous cook, an avid reader, and a woman of many talents which she lovingly shared with others. As they say, she was “one smart cookie,” and she and Bill enjoyed rich companionship and lively conversations on just about any subject. So many of her friends, young and old, were happy to be in her stimulating and loving company.
After Bill died in 2004, Iola stayed at their home in Derby for three more years, then moved in with her son and daughter-in-law in Hyde Park. They were instrumental in helping her to enjoy the great qualities of the long life she had, with the ability to enjoy all “her” bluebirds, foxes, turkeys, deer and dozens of bird species as well as beautiful mountain views from her windows. At the same time, she appreciated being well cared for each and every day. She loved sharing memories of her early life in Alberta, such horseback riding adventures and the time spent with her father and brothers in a primitive cabin in homesteading country.
Her love and care of animals was apparent throughout her life, whether they be wild or domestic. In fact, because her cat Lucy was very ill, Iola had just recently called the vet to have her euthanized — which she was, on the very day that Iola passed. Their ashes will be commingled, as she wished.
Iola’s body slowly deteriorated over her 100 years, but her mind was as sharp as ever, her memory still able to retrieve just about anything from her past, and her sense of humor, wit and wisdom available for all to enjoy. She enjoyed astutely responding to television commentators from her chair, especially when she did not agree with them.
Survivors include her son, Ronald Kelley and his wife Ann Spearing of Hyde Park; her daughter, Judith Kelley Rutty Godfrey and her husband John Godfrey of Pembroke, N.H.; her grandchildren, Patrick Rutty of Edinburgh, Scotland, Kathleen Rutty Fey of New Boston, N.H., and Dr. Sarah Kelley-Spearing of Rico, Colo; her great-grandchildren, Stirling, Philip and Natalie Rutty and their mother Jan Roberts, and Miles and Parker Fey; and her nieces and nephews, Marilyn Taplin, Carolyn Judd, Patricia Somers, Terry Kelley, Paul Kelley and Nancy Collins and many more who live in Alberta, along with her sister-in-law, Norma Gordon of Edmonton, Alberta.
A memorial service will be scheduled at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Derby Line at a later date when all can gather, join hands, tell stories and celebrate this most amazing woman, which is exactly what she wanted.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name would be appreciated to Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family.