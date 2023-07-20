Ian W. Drown

Ian William Drown, 40, of Hardwick died unexpectedly on Monday, July 10, 2023.
He was born on Aug. 3, 1982, in Burlington, one of three sons born to Kimberly Knudson and David Drown.
Ian attended Lakeview Elementary School in Greensboro and graduated in the Class of 2000 from Hazen Union School in Hardwick.
He was first employed as a carpenter for BGM, Inc. in Hardwick and David Massey in Stannard. Later he was a self-employed carpenter for several years.
Ian loved the outdoors. He was an avid sportsman, who enjoyed teaching his children to hunt and fish. Trips to Maine and Mexico were family highlights.
He was a friend to all and was always willing to help everyone. He enjoyed working and watching his carpentry work progress and was always encouraged to see the finished project.
He will be sadly missed by his loving family and all who knew him.
Survivors include his partner, Jennifer Davison of Hardwick; his children, Tyson Davison and Elliana Drown of Hardwick; his mother, Kim Knudson and his father and stepmother, David and Angel Drown, all of Stannard; three brothers, Kyle Drown of Stannard and Alex Drown and his wife, Marissa and their two children, Claire and Cameron, all of New Gloucester, Maine, and Jordan Drown of Hardwick; Kelly and Jackie Davison, Chris Davison and his wife, Jessica, and their children, all of Hardwick; and one uncle, Alfred “Al” Drown and his wife, Marg, of Stannard.
There will be no services at this time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
