Huguette LeRiche Paquette, 87, of St. Albans and Hyde Park, died peacefully Monday, April 26, 2021, at the Villa in Saint Albans surrounded by her family.
She was born on July 8, 1933, in Actonvale, Quebec, the daughter of Omer and Antoinette LeRiche. As a teenager she moved to Wolcott with her family and soon thereafter married Wilfred Paquette of Craftsbury. It wasn’t long before she started her family, which was everything to her. They were her pride and joy.
With the family came helping with what was the largest poultry farm in Vermont at one time. Her duties were many and contributed to the success of the farm and business. As she was unable to complete her formal education in Canada, she completed her schooling and received her G.E.D., as well as her full American citizenship in Vermont. With these accomplished, she found it important to encourage her children to attend college, which they all did.
Huguette was known for many things, but her cooking was something that the family will never forget. The traditional French-Canadian meals were always greatly anticipated, bringing the French Quebec way of life to her family and northern Vermont.
Not only was Huguette a farmer and chef extraordinaire, she was also a housekeeper, caregiver and disciplinarian. Damn wooden spoon! She taught all of her children the value of hard work, which still holds true today.
Huguette also surprised everyone with her singing. “Que Sera Sera” was her favorite. How appropriate for these times. “Whatever shall be, shall be.” Sadly, the children didn’t quite have her voice but her grandchildren did. Especially Reagan and Moe-Moe.
In her later years she met and wedded Tommy Thompkins of Shoreham. They enjoyed many afternoon car rides around Vermont but their favorite activity was boating and exploring the many small lakes and reservoirs in northern Vermont. Huguette became an expert navigator and those summer days were filled with joy. Unfortunately, Tommy left this life in 2007 and it left a void that she never quite got over.
Huguette is survived by only one living sibling, Theresa Metivier, of Drummondville, Quebec; her four children, Carole Paquette-Myjak (Bill), Lucie Paquette (Dave Ugalde, who sadly lost his life two weeks after Huguette), Maurice Paquette (Karen), and Marc Paquette (Penny); grandchildren, Courtney Ferazza (David), Mitchelle Myjak, Reagan Ugalde, Rochelle Paquette (Josh Shamoon), Maurice Paquette II., Joshua and Caleb Paquette; and great grandchild, Levi Ferazza.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Leopold LeRiche, Benoit Leriche, Marie Reine, Margaret Vallee, Madeline DeBlois and Monique Parsons.
Mom, thanks for raising us, providing us a good roof over our heads, feeding us and teaching us to love family.
A service will be planned at a later date this summer.
