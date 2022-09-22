On Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, Hugo Mesa, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, died at home in Craftsbury surrounded by family. He was 82 years old.
Born in Colombia in 1940, Hugo was one of 17 children. His family migrated to the U.S. in the 1950s and Hugo made his way to Vermont over 30 years ago.
Hugo was known for his beautiful woodcarving. His passion started at a young age when he carved his fathers prized coffee plant and school desk. His nature inspired artwork is scattered around the world, from Amsterdam to the Craftsbury Library.
Hugo was a genuine spirit, brutally honest speaker, lover of inappropriate humor and sugar. An early riser, Hugo was one of the gang at early morning coffee at the Craftsbury Village Store.
Hobbies included feeding his monster pet trout, shooting squirrels that tried to get in his bird feeder, bongos, fashionable hats, “plant enjoyment,” lawn art and cheating at cards. Hugo honored his Colombian heritage by cooking up a slightly burned Sunday arepa breakfast for his family.
Up until his last breath, Hugo lived life his way — rejecting his hospice bed (and all other helpful supplies), never using his blinker or seatbelt, and wearing wool socks year-round. His quirky spirit and deeply loving heart will be missed by many.
The Mesa family will have a celebration at their home on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. All are welcome. Sweets will be provided. In lieu of giving flowers, the family asks that those who are able donate to National Public Radio.
