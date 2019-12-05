Hugh P. Tallman

Hugh Philip Tallman, 82, of Belvidere died Sunday, Nov 24, 2019, at The Manor in Morrisville.
He was born in Burlington May 26, 1937, son of Kenneth and Mary (Brown) Tallman.
He married Myrna Louise Reed on Aug. 20, 1960, in Belvidere; she died Sept. 28, 2017.
Hugh started working for the railroad while he was a student at Cambridge High School, from which he graduated in 1956. After the railroad, he went to work for G.W. Tatro Construction, driving trucks and operating heavy equipment.
He started his own excavation business in Belvidere and ran it for more than 50 years. During the winter, he also plowed driveways with his International Scouts. At one time, he was plowing over 100 driveways.
Hugh and Myrna also ran Tallman’s Store in Belvidere for 57 years.
Hugh had a passion for trains and railroad memorabilia, International Scout vehicles, politics, planes and flying. He enjoyed working and setting off fireworks for Old Home Day.
Hugh was Belvidere’s road commissioner for 50 years. He was also a member of the town select board, planning commission, and Board of Civil Authority; the Lamoille County Planning Commission and the Community Emergency Response Team; a justice of the peace and an assistant fire warden, among other community responsibilities.
Hugh loved politics and would happily chat with you for hours. He was a delegate to the Republican National Conventions in Houston and in New York City.
Survivors include two sons, Dean and his companion Robin of Isle LaMotte, and Thad and wife Jodi of Belvidere; his daughter, Teal Tallman and her pair-bonded mate Brent Howard; two brothers, Cecil Tallman and wife Jill and their family, and Gene Tallman and wife Arlene and their family; seven grandchildren, Dustin Tallman, Trista Tallman and Marissa Tallman, Dana, Shayne and Dale Howard, and Sandra Tallman; two great-grandchildren, Seth and Sage Tallman; and several nieces, nephews, cousins.
Calling hours were held Nov. 30 at A.W. Rich Funeral Home-Fairfax Chapel. Spring burial will be in the family lot at Belvidere Center Cemetery.
Contributions in Hugh Tallman’s memory may be made to Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Ave., Morrisville VT 05661.
To share memories and condolences, visit awrfh.com.