Howard James Wells

A brief service will be held to celebrate Howard Wells, who died Saturday, June 12, 2020, at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021.
A reception with refreshments will immediately follow. The service and reception will be held at the Second Congregational United Church of Christ in Jeffersonville.
All are welcome to attend and share stories about his life and almost 50 years of work at Smugglers’ Notch Resort.
