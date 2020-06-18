Howard J. Wells

Howard James “Howie” Wells, 73, died at his home in Cambridge on Friday, June 12, 2020, surrounded by family and friends, after a battle with cancer.
He was born in Cambridge Feb. 19, 1947, son of Cecil and Josephine Wells, and attended Cambridge Elementary and High School. He graduated in 1967 and many of the people he met in school remained close friends throughout his life.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1970.
Howard lived in Cambridge all his life. He loved the Lamoille Valley and enjoying its many splendid outdoor opportunities. Howard loved to hunt deer every year. He also enjoyed playing baseball and golf.
Howard was an avid baseball card collector and in his later years often enjoyed a round of golf with friends in Bakersfield.
Howard worked for mountain operations at Smugglers’ Notch Resort all his adult life. He started working on the mountain in 1970. He was a jack of all trades and understood the inner workings of mountain ops like no one else. There was no job, big or small, that Howard couldn’t or wouldn’t tackle.
He was at ease working to ensure that the lifts were running safely and smoothly and could just as easily find joy loading visitors on the chairlifts. Even on subzero days, he could be found bundled up with a smile on his face, enjoying the natural beauty of the place he called home. He retired in 2019 after 49 years of with the resort.
Howard met his love, Patricia “Patty” Lipka, later in life. They married in 1995, when he was 48. On April 14, 2020, they celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.
In all the years they were married, he never willingly took off his wedding ring until it no longer fit him near the end of his life, and doing so brought tears to his eyes.
He was a loving husband and stepfather. He loved Patty and her son, Michael Lipka, wholeheartedly. He did all he could to make their lives joyous and fun-filled. He and Patty often took trips to a casino to try their luck, while knowing they were luckiest to have found each other.
One of the greatest joys of Howard’s life was his grandson, Michael Howard Hutchins. “Little Michael” was born in May 2010 and for the last decade Howard was able to enjoy his grandson’s overnight visits every couple of weeks and all the little adventures they had together.
In addition to Patty, Michael and Little Michael, Howard is survived by two sister, Barbara Lafountain and husband Myron of Jeffersonville, and Linda Gingras of Barre.
His parents died earlier, as did a sister, Shirley Westman, and her husband, Richard, all of whom were from Cambridge, and a brother-in-law, Richard Gingras.
Howard was fortunate to expand his family through his marriage to Patty. He is survived by Patty’s sisters and their partners, Donna and Frank Hutchins of Cambridge, Brenda and Tim Shea of Burlington, and Mary Skog and Larry Williamson of Jeffersonville. Howard loved his family, especially his many nephews and nieces.
At this time, there will be no service, as the family wishes to have Howard’s relatives and friends gather when it is safe to do so after the COVID-19 crisis subsides. Donations in Howard’s memory would be appreciated to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network or Lamoille Home Health and Hospice. Both agencies provided tremendous support to Howard and Patty.
Patty thanks all who kept Howard in their thoughts and prayers and who showed kindness and support before and since Howard’s death.
To share your memories and condolences: awrfh.com.