Howard “Howie” Callihan, 70, of Jeffersonville, died peacefully at home on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Howie was born on March 12, 1951, in North Adams, Mass., to Gene and Alberta (Griffin) Callihan. Eventually his family moved to Breesport, N.Y., and then to Horseheads, N.Y., where young Howie, along with his four siblings Don, Kathy, Danny and Dave tried to live up to being preacher’s kids. They mostly succeeded.
While in high school Howie became a member of DeMolay. While there he sang in several choirs and participated in wrestling. It was then that he met Coach Jack Denhoff, who became an important mentor and valued friend to Howie. He also met his best friend of 55 years and the love of his life, Cindy Noyes, who he eventually married in Chicago in 1989.
Howie graduated from Horseheads High School in 1969. Following high school, he attended Westminster Choir College and later Kansas University in Lawrence. Howard joined the U.S Army in 1971. He proudly served his country for nearly 25 years during both the Vietnam War and the Persian Gulf War.
Throughout his life he enjoyed a love of music and singing. In his adult life, Howard competed in kickboxing events and practiced Aikido. Upon moving to Jeffersonville, he joined the Masonic Lodge and American Legion Post 35, where he served as post commander.
Other than his family, Howard enjoyed nothing more than caring for his community. For many years, he went to the elementary school to speak with children about Monument Rock and the importance of the American flag. He was a Boy Scout leader, church sexton, and performed snow removal and lawn maintenance for the elementary school, the town clerk’s office, the church, the library and several local businesses.
He took great pleasure in caring for the American flags both on the village streets and at the monument. If you passed Howard on the street, he was sure to strike up a conversation.
Howard faithfully followed his practice of Nichiren Daishonin Buddhism for more than 50 years. Throughout his practice he was able to participate in events in France, Italy, Germany and Japan.
Howard is survived by his spouse of 33 years, Cindy (Noyes) Callihan of Jeffersonville; his son, Howard R. Callihan II and partner (Uriah); and his stepchildren, Shannon (Anthony) Gill, Brad VanBenCoten and Shelley (Jamie) Derr.
Howard leaves seven grandchildren, Brandon (Donna) Chilson, Brittany (Andre) Gray, Brady Chilson, Ashley Slayton, Kierstin Derr, Brad (Heather) Snyder and Josh Snyder. He is also “papa” to his eight great-grandchildren, Thomas, Maelynn, Cyrus, Carma, Makenna, Lyric, Koralynn, and AJ.
He is also survived by his brothers Donald (Sally) Callihan, Daniel (Carol) Callihan and David Callihan; several nieces and nephews; and his amazing cat/dog Diesel.
Howard was predeceased by his parents, Gene and Alberta (Griffin) Callihan; sister, Kathy (Callihan) Root; grandson, Alex Jamie Derr; and in-laws, Bruce and Ann (Jackson) Noyes.
A celebration of life service will be led by Rev. Devon Thomas on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, 4 p.m., at the Second Congregational United Church of Christ of Jeffersonville. A reception will follow downstairs. Interment will be at the Vermont Veterans Cemetery in Randolph on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Howard’s memory to Lamoille Home Health and Hospice at 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661, or to Lamoille Area Cancer Network at 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661.
