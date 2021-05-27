Howard G. Raymond, 81, of Wolcott, died at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, May 20, 2021. He was born April 24, 1940, and had lived in Wolcott since 1972.
Howard was a member of the National Guard from 1958-1960. After his service he made his career as a lineman until he retired. Once retired, he couldn’t sit still, so he did roofing and painting.
A few of his favorite pastimes included Tuesday night card games with close friends, visiting casinos, hunting, fishing and collecting all manner of things he found interesting or that he could fix. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and telling them stories.
He leaves his wife of 40 years, Brenda Raymond; three stepchildren, Tracy Dantzler, Andrew May and Tonya Boudreau; and six grandchildren, Maegan Hubbard, Jenna Boudreau, Wyatt May, Piper Boudreau, Isabelle May and Morgan May.
Howard was a quiet man, and a gentle soul. He will be missed greatly by all.
Services will be private and at the convenience of his family. If you wish to share your memories and condolences visit awrfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.