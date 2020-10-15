Herbert Almont “Papa” Hanson, 71, of Woodbury, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in the comfort of his home with his family at his side.
He was born Nov. 5, 1948, in Greensboro, the son of the late Earl and Ruth (Tate) Hanson. He attended Greensboro public schools and graduated from St. Johnsbury Trade School in the class of 1966.
He entered in the U.S. Navy on Dec. 28, 1967. He served his country in Vietnam and had the opportunity to travel with the Navy to many ports, including Australia, Korea, Japan, Hong Kong and the Panama Canal Zone. He was honorably discharged on Oct. 1, 1971.
On April 27, 1974, he married Bonnie Lee King in Greensboro. They lived all of their married life in Woodbury.
In his earlier years, Herbert was employed at Ethan Allen Manufacturing in Orleans. He later worked for many years as a truck driver for Sweet and Burt in Morrisville, delivering fuel oil and gasoline. He retired in 2010.
He was a life member of the VFW Post # 9653 in Morrisville. Papa was a very quiet man. He was a very devoted husband, father and grandfather. Herbert was Ethan’s day care provider from the time he was three weeks old. They formed a lasting bond and did everything together, including fishing in most of Vermont’s ponds, eating whoopee pies and riding in the lawn tractor cart.
Survivors include his loving wife of 46 years, Bonnie, a son, Aaron Hanson, and a special grandson, Ethan Herbert Hanson, all of Woodbury; a brother, Herman Hanson and his wife, Kim, of Morrisville; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two siblings, Betty Ann Currier and Jacelyn Hanson.
To honor his request, all service will be private at the convenience of his family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, Vermont 05641.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick.
