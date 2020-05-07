Henry T. Walat Jr., 82, died peacefully at his family’s home in Hyde Park on April 16, 2020.
He was born in Springfield, Mass., Feb. 12, 1938, son of Annette (Wosniak) and Henry T. Walat Sr.
He married Barbara Ann McCearn and they were married 48 years before she died on Feb. 13, 2018.
Henry taught chemistry for 34 years at Suffield High School in Suffield, Conn.
Henry was an avid fisherman, spending many days on Quabbin Reservoir with friends and family.
Henry and Barbara moved to Vermont in 2011 from their longtime residence in Westfield, Mass., to be closer to their son. They enjoyed spending time with their grandsons, whom they loved very much.
Survivors include his son, Henry T. Walat III, his wife Miranda and their sons, Henry T. Walat IV and George C. Walat; and two brothers, Dr. Robert Walat and family of Longmeadow, Mass., and Eugene Walat and family of Chicopee, Mass.
Services will be announced at a later time.
Services will be announced at a later time.