Henry James Ingalls Jr., 72, of Morrisville, died on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington with his daughter Shannon by his side.
He was born to parents Yeuvon Ingalls and Henry Ingalls Sr., on April 25, 1949, in Morrisville.
Henry leaves behind his spouse Julie.
He was a past member of the North Hyde Park Fire Department. He enjoyed farming, fishing and hunting, but most of all he loved walking his dog every day and sharing his fried chicken with her.
Henry raised two children, Shannon Capron and Tanissa Buick. He is survived by four brothers, Allyn, Burton, Alton and Marcellus; along with many cousins, grandkids, nephews and nieces.
He was predeceased by Yeuvon Ingalls, his mother, and Henry Ingalls Sr., his father.
The family welcomes donations to the North Hyde Park Fire Department as an expression of sympathy, instead of flowers.
Your family loves you Henry, and may you rest in peace. We all are going miss you and we will hang on to the memories of you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.