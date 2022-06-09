Henry David Richard, 75, died Oct. 7, 2021, in Fishersville, Va., while on his way back to Florida with his wife, Helen, from a trip home to Vermont to visit family and friends.
Henry recently resided in Inverness, Fla. He was born June 19, 1946, in Hardwick to Rocky and Marie-Rose Richard, both deceased.
He lived in Walden, Hardwick and the East Hardwick area for most of his life. Henry was a jack-of-all-trades who renovated houses, worked as a carpenter on various projects, sold and fixed up cars, worked on power lines, also worked as a logger and in various industries as a laborer.
He had a deep love for his family and never met a stranger. Every interaction was steeped in love.
He was a devout Catholic with a strong faith and a dedicated parishioner at St. Michael’s and St. Norbert’s in Vermont and Our Lady of Fatima Catholic church in Inverness.
Henry had a love for tinkering on hot rods and high-performance vehicles, with a particular propensity toward Chevys and NASCAR. His knack for enhancing power and speed is evident from the multiple trophies he holds from racing at drag strips in Florida and Vermont.
He was predeceased by his mother and father, Rocky and Marie-Rose; brothers Moose, Lionel and Alfred; and sister, Rolanda.
He is survived by his wife of over 48 years, Helen; his son, Troy; daughter, Monique; son-in-law, Michael; grandson, Alex; brothers, Dennis and wife, Sylvia of Walden and Florida, and Julian and partner, Lucille of Marshfield; sisters, Rosy of Colchester, Rochelle and husband, Sid of Weston, Maine, and Renette of Sarasota, Fla.; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and great-nieces and nephews.
Henry will be deeply missed, but never forgotten. He touched numerous lives with his kindness, generosity and strength. His family was blessed to be in his presence and knows he will be watching out for them. May he rest in peace and be eternally free.
There will be a celebration of love and life, Sunday, June 19, 2022, 4 p.m., at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church, Hardwick. A light meal will be provided in hall following service.
