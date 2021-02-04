Helen Ruth Daley Bunde, 98, of Vergennes, died Jan. 29, 2021.
Ruth began her life May 15, 1922, as the eldest of the four children of Esther and Theodore Daley in Yonkers, N.Y. She graduated from Roosevelt High School and continued her education at business school for secretarial sciences.
While working at the W.T. Grant Co. in New York City, Ruth met her husband, Arthur Philip Bunde. They wed in June 1948 and began their lives together, sharing it with their son, Robert, from Artie’s first marriage.
After losing her first son, they had two more children, a daughter, Helen Lorraine, and a son, Neal Philip.
Ruth worked part time at the Nash Fence Co. as a bookkeeper until her children were in school and then took a civil service secretarial position with the Yonkers Board of Edcuation. She was active in the P.S.#14 PTA, serving as its president and in her church, Crescent Place Reformed Church, serving as the Sunday School superintendent and on the church board.
Her career took her back to her alma mater and she worked at Roosevelt as secretary to the principal for many years.
In 1987, Ruth retired and she and Artie bought their cute log cabin in Hardwick to be closer to her brother and his family. Ruth embraced her new community and they her and she continued her busy life working as church secretary at the United Church of Hardwick. She was a member of a church circle and the Hardwick Senior Center.
One of her passion projects was the renovation of a building for the Hardwick Historical Society, where she served as treasurer. In 2010 Ruth made the decision to leave her home in Hardwick and moved to Vergennes to a duplex she shared with her son, Neal, so she was closer to her children. She remained in this home, living independently, until her dealth.
Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Arthur, in 1996; her three siblings, Dorothy “Dot” Guth, Theodore “Ted” Daley, and Robert “Bob” Daley; her sister-in-law, Barbara Daley; and her daughter-in-law, Janet Bunde.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Gloria Daley; her children, Robert Bunde, Helen Greg (William Thiel) and Neal Bunde; her five grandchildren, Debra Bunde Ream (Matthew), Todd Bunde (Mary Catherine), Adam Bunde (Jamie), Jesse Bunde and Bassim Bunde; two adopted grandchildren, Jessica Thiel (Jesse Hildebrand) and William “Bear” Thiel (Adrienne); and great-grandchildren, Freddie, Abbie and Henry Reams, Ford, Keragyn, Emma Kate and Adam Joseph Bunde, Peyton Culhane, Link Hildebrand, and Adrienne Aster Thiel.
She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families who she remained close with and loved dearly.
In honoring Ruth’s wishes, there will be no viewing or funeral. A family interment and celebration of her birthday and her life is planned for May.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Vergennes Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Squad, 106 Panton Road, Vergennes VT 05491, whose kindness and assistance were very much appreciated by Ruth and her family over the years. She is sadly missed and in our hearts forever.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick.
