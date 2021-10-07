Helen Leno, 83, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Maple Lane Nursing Home in Barton.
She was born Feb. 6, 1938, in Newport to Dewey Farrand Sr. and Doris (Woodbury) Farrand.
She graduated from Craftsbury Academy, Class of 1957.
Helen married Paul Wood of Wolcott in 1959, and they had a son, Paul, on May 21, 1961. After they divorced, Helen moved to Newport with Paul and worked as a waitress at the Newport House/Hotel, where she met Corcell Leno.
They married Dec. 30, 1966. Corcell adopted Paul and together they had one daughter, Anita.
After marrying, Helen was a stay-at-home mom and a Sunday school teacher at the Orleans Federated Church. She then began working at the Jones Memorial Library, advancing to head librarian until her retirement.
In her younger years, Helen enjoyed walks through town, visiting neighbors, going to yard sales and bingo. She was an avid reader of the old romance novels, even to her last days.
After selling their home, Helen and Corcell moved to Coventry, where they enjoyed walking and, of course, bingo at the town hall.
After Corcell died in January 2007, Helen moved back to Orleans to the Rainbow Apartments. She continued to walk to the stores until her health and safety no longer allowed. With failing health and mobility, she moved to Maple Lane in hopes rehab would give her back her independence and the opportunity to move into the assisted living quarters, but that was not to be.
Helen was predeceased by her husband, Corcell in 2007; grandson, Philip in 2004; son, Paul in 2016; and her siblings, Dewey Farrand Jr., Kenneth Farrand, Shirley Dezotell, Lucille Spaulding, Thomas Farrand, Patricia Dunn, Francis Farrand (as a child) and Joyce Farrand.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Anita Hodgeman and husband, Kevin of Orleans; grandchildren, Victoria, Matthew, Daniel and Michael Hodgeman of Orleans and Tyler Leno of San Francisco, Calif.
There will be no services. Helen will be cremated, and her ashes buried in Orleans with her husband Corcell next spring.
Condolences may be sent to Anita Hodgeman, 562 Lake Region Rd, Orleans VT 05860.
