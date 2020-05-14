Heidi Putvain

Heidi Joy Putvain, 64, died Friday, May 8, 2020, with her loving sister, Dianne, by her side.
She was born in Barre July 22, 1955, daughter of Hayden and Elenor Fassett. She and her twin sister, Bonnie, were the second-youngest of 14 children, and graduated from Hazen Union High School in Hardwick in 1973.
She married Berton Putvain Sr. in the summer 1973 and they had three amazing sons. She spent most of her life in Vermont, with a brief few years in South Carolina.
One of her sons’ fondest memories was of her making homemade Kahlua for her family and friends in the neighborhood while enjoying their company.
She loved spending time with her pup Bella and her grandchildren. Heidi had the most caring spirit and would do anything she could for anyone. She cherished her family.
Heidi loved cooking and baking, and her son BJ loved the pineapple upside-down cake his Ma made for him on his birthday. Aaron remembers his mom affectionately nicknaming him Monkey as a kid.
Survivors include her sons, Berton Alfred “BJ” Putvain Jr. and his wife Lydia Beach Putvain, and Aaron Hayden Putvain and his partner Michelle Marsha; her grandchildren, Dylan and his partner Dasia Beam, Cody, Jordyn, Larkyn, Taylor, Maryah and Aaron Jr.; her great-grandchildren, Jenna, Ava, Bailee and Jaxon Putvain; and her siblings, Steven Fassett, Francis Fassett, Patty Chowning and Joanne Kirwin, all of South Carolina; Carol Perry of New Mexico; and Dianne Fassett of Vermont.
Her husband, Berton Alfred Putvain, died in 1980 and her second-eldest son, Jason Gabriel Putvain, died in 1993. Her brothers Henry, Harold, Ronald and Bruce also died earlier, as did her sisters Bonnie, Kendall and Karlene.
Faith Funeral Home of Morrisville is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at faithfh.net.