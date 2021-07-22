Hazel Inez Demars, 107, of Hyde Park, died peacefully on July 15, 2021, at Forest Hill Residential Care Facility in Hyde Park.
She was born Dec. 7, 1913, in Greensboro, the daughter of Benjamin Demars and Octavia Mercier Demars.
Hazel graduated from Greensboro High School in 1931 and graduated from Johnson Teacher’s School in 1933. She taught school for 39 years, which included one year at Greensboro, 12 years at Hardwick, two years at Wolcott and 24 years in Morrisville.
Hazel was an avid reader.
Hazel is survived by nephew, Jim Philbrook; nieces, Jeannette Brochu and June Batchelder; and several great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Grace Philbrook, Eva Brochu, Rosabelle Brochu, Edith Demars; a brother, William Demars; and nephew, Thomas Philbrook.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, July 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Morrisville with a luncheon to follow at the Crosby Center. Interment will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Greensboro Bend.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
