Hazel Carpenter

Hazel (Erno) Carpenter, 84, of Jeffersonville, died peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Friday, April 7, 2023. On that beautiful sunny day, she left this earth to join her husband, Richard (Dick) Carpenter, who died in 2013

Hazel and Dick attended Cambridge High School together and were married on July 27, 1957. They were married for 56 years. During that time, they had three sons.

