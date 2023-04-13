Hazel Carpenter

Hazel (Erno) Carpenter, 84, of Jeffersonville, died peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Friday, April 7, 2023. On that beautiful sunny day, she left this earth to join her husband, Richard (Dick) Carpenter, who died in 2013
Hazel and Dick attended Cambridge High School together and were married on July 27, 1957. They were married for 56 years. During that time, they had three sons.
Jeffersonville was their home, and they only left for a short time to live in Oregon before returning to Jeffersonville where they built their home on Junction Hill. Up on the hill, Hazel could often be found gardening, baking, crafting and holding yard sales. Hazel loved her home and the town of Jeffersonville very much. She was well known for her homemade buttermilk donuts and peanut butter squares that she proudly gifted to her sons, grandchildren and community members.
Hazel loved her family very much. She made a point of staying in touch with family both near and far. Hazel especially loved the annual Carpenter Christmas gatherings where she would plan the food, gifts and decorations months in advance. She looked forward to welcoming her entire family into her home every year, where they were greeted with lots of food and thoughtfully chosen gifts.
Hazel loved to be busy. Most of her working years were spent at Rudy’s Hardware, and later at Smugglers’ Notch Resort and Johnson Farm and Garden before she retired. When she wasn’t working, she and Dick loved to go snowmobiling with their family and friends. Many hours were spent volunteering for the Smugglers’ Notch Snowmobile Club and many weekends were spent at their camp in Morgan riding the trails and cooking hot dogs over trailside campfires.
Hazel had a special bond with her friends and classmates that stayed strong to the very end. Over the years they went on shopping trips in Maine together, would gather for lunch and play cards.
Hazel loved to travel. She and Dick went on many road trips over the years. They especially loved visiting South Carolina, where they could enjoy the beach and Dick could play golf. They also made several cross country trips to visit family in Oregon, taking the scenic route along the way and appreciating all that there was to see.
Hazel is survived by her sons, Terry Carpenter and his wife, Laurie of Jeffersonville, Craig Carpenter and his wife, Nikki of Johnson and Rodney Carpenter of St. Albans. She also leaves behind five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Hazel was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Richard; her brother, Rudolph Erno; and two sisters, Pricilla Fortin and Arlene Jones.
Visiting hours will take place on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 4-7 p.m. at the A.W. Rich Funeral Home in Fairfax. A graveside service will take place in May.
The family of Hazel would like to thank Lamoille Home Health and Hospice for their amazing care and kindness during her final days. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661.
Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
