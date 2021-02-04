Hazel Baker

Hazel Faith Schuster Larsen Baker, 97, of Hardwick, died on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville.
She was preceded in death by her father, George Bartholomew Schuster; and her mother, Sara Mills Schuster; her husband, William Edward Baker Sr. (1966); and two of their three children, David R. Baker of Red Hook, N.Y. (1985) and Sandra Baker Bloch of Blakeslee, Pa. (2012).
Hazel was also predeceased by her older siblings, including her sisters, Dorothy Sordelet and Winiked Hally Jackson; her brothers George, Raymond, Milfred and Stanley Schuster; and three grandchildren, Kevin and Larry Briggs of New York, and Jonathan Bloch of New Jersey.
As her mother passed away at the time of her birth, Hazel was adopted by her father’s sister, Henrietta Schuster Larsen and husband, Carl Larsen.
Hazel is survived by her youngest daughter, Linda Scheider of Hardwick; grandchildren, Richard Bright Jr. and Debbi Howard, both of Hardwick, Daniel Bright of Pensacola, Fla., and Gregory Scheider of Redding, Calif.; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Hazel worked for the state of New York for many years. In retirement, she moved to New Jersey, Pennsylvania and finally to Vermont. In earlier years, Hazel loved to oil paint and she did it well. As she got older, she did a lot of pen work in design books, was very good with crossword puzzles and had fun with jigsaw puzzles.
She also was a firm believer in exercise and peddled her exercise bike almost every day. She loved to reminisce about her early life and elaborate on the changes. She would tell of her childhood, of being born in 1923 and raised in Yonkers, N.Y., and how Nick, the ice man would come with his horse-drawn wagon to deliver large chunks of ice for the icebox. He would send it up to the top floor of their railroad flat in the dumbwaiter.
She marveled at all the buildings being torn down on East 133rd St., and Southern Boulevard for the eventual construction of the Triborough Bridge. When the bridge was completed, she and a childhood companion walked all the way over the span to Long Island and back. They never left the bridge on the Long Island side as they were scared of the unknown.
Hazel would recall her mother taking her on the trolley uptown to go shopping in Blumstein’s or Adams-Flanagan, two large department stores in the area. She thought it was great fun to watch the clerks put the cash in cylinders that would travel on tracks near the ceiling and wind up in some mysterious place (to her) and then return with the change.
Even more than her stories, her singing — or rather what she sang — was so very fascinating. Old fishermen ditties that you never heard of and, at times, they could be a bit off color in spots. She delighted in any shocked expressions. Then there were the long-ago radio advertising jingles … she knew them all.
As she requested, the family shall hold a private celebration of Hazel’s life in the spring. Arrangements are with the des Groseilliers Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared at dgfunerals.com.
