Hawley Douglas Jones

Hawley D. Jones, 86, of Williston, died on March 11, 2021. He was born in Burlington on July 7, 1934, the son of Lewis L. and Nathalie (Hawley) Jones.
In 1951 at the age of 16, Hawley graduated from Johnson High School. He attended Trinity-Pawling preschool in Pawling, N.Y., prior to beginning his studies at Middlebury College, where he received a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1956.
Hawley proudly served his country, enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1957. He was discharged honorably in 1963.
On Aug. 23, 1958, Hawley married the love of his life, Sandra Strang Jones in the First Church in Sterling, Massachusetts. They made many happy memories during their 62 years together.
Hawley worked in human resources as vice president in a variety of banks across Massachusetts, including the Bank of New England. He retired in 1997.
He enjoyed playing tennis, doing his daily crosswords and jumbles, offering his time to prepare taxes and volunteering at the Salvation Army. He was an active member in the Episcopal Church in Venice, Fla., and Essex Junction, including being on the vestry and a lay reader.
Hawley valued the importance of education and the love of his family above all else. He was known for his enduring intelligence, his witty, dry sense of humor and his charitable, honest nature. Hawley lived by the words, “do unto others, as you would have them do unto you.”
Left behind to cherish Hawley’s memory are his wife, Sandra; his children, Michael Lewis Jones and Holly Jones Stricker; his grandchildren, Lydia Stricker, Addy Stricker and Carina Jones; and his sister, Laura Towns.
Hawley was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Lewis L. Jones; and his brother-in-law, Richard F. Towns.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mansfield Place Assisted Living and Memory Care and UVM Health Network Home Health and Hospice for the compassionate care Hawley received.
Spring services are being planned.
In lieu of flowers consider a memorial donation to the Alzheimer’s Association, attention Vermont Chapter, P.O. Box 275, Winooski VT 05404.
