Friends and family are welcome on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. for the burial of Harvey Reed.
He will be laid to rest at the Fairmont Cemetery in Wolcott, 167-701 East Hill Road.
Following the service there will be a gathering and celebration of life at Harvey’s Ballfield, 2951 VT Route 15, Wolcott.
