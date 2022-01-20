Harvey C. Reed, 79, of Wolcott, died on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Central Vermont Hospital in Berlin.
He was born in Wolcott on June 25, 1942, the son of Cornelius Sr. and Evelyn Reed, both of whom are deceased. He attended Peoples Academy.
On June 19, 1964, he married Barbara Brown of North Wolcott, who predeceased him in 2005.
He seemed to be always working. He worked in construction all his life operating bucket loaders and managing gravel pits. You can find a piece of his work across Vermont. He also could be found mowing, brushhogging, hauling gravel or firewood, plowing and so much more. He was an active member of the Wolcott Selectboard and served as a cemetery commissioner.
When he wasn’t working, he would be found with his family. He loved going to fairs, watching softball and basketball and going for long rides around Vermont. Starting in early years he coached women’s softball and played baseball, and later coached a men’s league softball.
He loved watching local high school basketball and the town team men’s basketball on Sundays. He always looked forward to the fall to rifle hunt with the guys.
He will be missed, leaving behind his children, daughter, Penny Peck and her partner, Wayne Willey, and his son, James Reed; his grandchildren, Christina and husband, Wes Limlaw, Crystal Peck and partner, Ray Reil, Crista Peck and partner, Derrick Lowell, Liam Peck and partner, Delaney Loubier; great-grandchildren, Patrick Dalley and Katherine Limlaw, Landon and Erin Cochran, Grace and Melody Lowell; a very special nephew and right-hand man, Chase Small; his hunting buddies, Cody Small, Conrad Harris and Fred Hart; siblings, Cornelius Reed Jr. and partner, Jane Wimble, Sally Small and husband, Everett Small, Sandra Jubb, David Reed and wife, Joanne Reed, and Marry Harris and Ed Reed; his girlfriend, Jane Tallman; and many other special friends and family.
Visiting hours will be held at Faith Funeral Home, 165 Brooklyn St., Morrisville on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, 5-7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at the Wolcott Methodist Church on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. Family and friends will gather after the church service at the Wolcott Town Hall.
Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
