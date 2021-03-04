Harry F. Sweatt, “Sunny,” died Wednesday night, Feb. 17, 2021, and has gone brook trout fishin’. (Sonny Simmons, you know where in northern New Hampshire.)
His wonderful stories, written in his speaking voice, in his book “Sunny Side Up” tell of his many adventures and are a fine example of his true character.
His Estwing hammer, handsaw, 6-foot wooden folding rule, carving tools, chainsaw, cement trowel and copper dowsing rods were all tools of his trade. Two of his bigger tools were his TD-9 and TD-15 dozers, and he knew how to use them all ... his blue eyes sparkling when creating and building things with his unique talents and know-how that many of you are enjoying right now, today.
He wore a U.S. Navy uniform July 1945 to July 1948 — ship’s carpenter, of course — and he witnessed first hand the bomb test at Bikini Atoll in the South Pacific, which affected him and many of his fellow sailors later in life.
In his sunny spirit: Be happy, laugh and when you get the idea to do something fun, do it! Go to the dance, Pat, Barb, Toby — you are only here once.
A family and friends picnic will be held later in the summer at Eden Lake Camp. If you wish to contact Andrea, Tony, Judy, one or all, email daughter Rhoda (rjs.trout.18@gmail.com) or 41 Wylie Hill Road, Craftsbury Common, VT 05827.
