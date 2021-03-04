Harold S. Morrow

Harold Stayton Morrow, 86, of Stowe, died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at The Manor in Morrisville. He was born Aug. 26, 1934, in Olean, Mo., the youngest of six children of Aubrey Livingston Morrow and Nellie Marie (Stayton) Morrow.
Harold, known to his friends as Hal, was an honor society graduate from Lebanon High School, Missouri, Class of 1952, where he also sang in the boys chorus and played both football and basketball.
He attended William Jewell College in Liberty, Mo., and later served in the U.S. Army during the late 1950s. A man with a strong work ethic and devotion to his career, Hal was a sales representative for over 50 years, continuing to work until very recently.
An avid outdoor enthusiast and alpine mountain skier, Hal made Stowe his home in 1984. He was a lifetime member of the Appalachian Mountain Club. Some of his milestone accomplishments include: 4,000 Footers Club of the White Mountains, New England’s Hundred Highest Club, and New England 4,000 Footers Club. Hal was proud to have hiked the Presidential Traverse Trail of New Hampshire with his son, H.S.
He was a longtime member of St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church in Stowe and was deeply appreciative of his strong connection to family, friends and neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Maggie Morrow, and his son, Harold (H.S.) Morrow. He is survived by two grandchildren, Shelby H. Morrow and Parker W. Morrow, both of Massachusetts; one sister-in-law, Gean Morrow of Missouri; nine nieces and nephews; and many treasured friends.
No public service is planned at this time. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Harold Morrow to St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church. Funds will benefit the Lamoille Community House shelter.
Faith Funeral Home in Morrisville is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
