Harold G. Tolman

Harold George Tolman, 76, of Greensboro died peacefully at home on April 14, 2020, after a long illness.
He was born on April 19, 1943, son of Elsie and George Tolman. As a child, he worked on his family’s farm in Greensboro, on the land that is now known as Tolman Corners.
Harold was a tireless worker his entire life. He was known for his talent in building homes and his masonry work. After retiring from construction, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service as the Greensboro and Greensboro Bend rural mail carrier until he retired in 2012.
Harold served three terms on the Hazen Union School Board, was a volunteer fireman and a member of the Greensboro Planning Commission, and served eight terms as a lister for the town.
He and his wife, Lorraine, received the Greensboro Award in 2006 in recognition of their continued commitment to the town that Harold loved and his ancestors helped to establish.
Harold also served as cemetery sexton, and worked for many years as the custodian at the Greensboro Town Hall, Greensboro Elementary School and Lakeview Union School. He spent 30 years coaching youth in Greensboro, ensuring that local children had the opportunity to play basketball and Little League baseball. Harold was an avid Red Sox fan.
He enjoyed sports, and will be remembered for countless Tuesday night summer softball games; the pitches he threw were from a spot in the Greensboro field he’d worked in as a boy.
For decades, Harold looked forward to an annual Father’s Day tradition: family vacations to the ocean in Maine.
His wife, Lorraine, died in 2017.
Survivors include his son, Jefferson Tolman and wife Jacquelyn (Ramsay) of Greensboro; three daughters, Laurie Hodgdon of Stowe, Annette Jones and husband Jim of Craftsbury, and Penny Jones and husband Andy of Elmore; 10 grandchildren, Chris, Brent, Hannah, Nicole, Logan, Emily, Alysha, Kaitlyn, Abigail and Meghan; eight great-grandchildren with two soon to be born; and his sister, Linda Carr, her husband Mike and their two boys.
The family plans a memorial service and Catholic mass this summer. Burial will be in the Tolman family lot in the Greensboro Cemetery.
The town of Greensboro has established the Tolman Recreational Fund to honor Harold’s memory. The fund will be used to support the continuation of youth sports at Tolman Corners. Contributions can be made to the Tolman Recreational Fund, in care of the Town of Greensboro, P.O. Box 119, Greensboro, VT 05841.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick.