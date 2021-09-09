Harold Almon Patten Sr. of Hardwick, 89, died peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Central Vermont Hospital after a long fight trying to recover from a car accident. He was surrounded by his children, third wife, Millie Therien, and loved ones.
Harold was born in Milford, N.H., on July 10, 1932, to Orion and Marjorie (Bills) Patten, who are both deceased.
Harold worked construction, was a mechanic, drove a truck, logged and was instrumental in clearing the land for the Mass Pike. He loved racing, working on cars and always bragged about his Studebaker Hawk. In his later years, he sold cars and worked on small engines — there wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix.
Harold loved hunting in his younger days and spending his days fishing, being by the water and in the woods with his children and grandchildren. He was an amazing cook and loved the joy that brought to his family. He passed that joy along to his children.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother; second wife, Dolly Cilley (Creighton); 11 brothers and six sisters; his sons, David Patten (and wife Rita) and Harold Arthur Patten.
Harold left behind a very large family to cherish his memories, including his brother, Roland Patten of Peterborough, N.H.; his sisters, Shirley Rafter and Eva DeSouza; his third wife, Millie Therien of Stannard; his children, Dennis Gilman of Francestown, N.H., Harold Patten, Jr. and wife, Alberta of Hardwick, Debbie Stearns and husband Marc of Goffstown, N.H., Tammy Dorr of Bennington, N.H., Richard Patten and wife Glenda of Deering, N.H., Robert Patten and wife, Laurette of Hardwick, Angela Grimaldi of Glens Falls, N.Y., Cynthia Patten of Westfield, Mass., Pamela Charette of Rocky Mount, N.C., Lisa Ferguson and husband, Rick of Red Oak, N.C., Freeman Patten and fiancé, Michelle of Williamstown, Michelle Ducker and husband, Dustin of Hendersonville, N.C.; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours were held from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at des Groseilliers Funeral Home, 97 Church Street, Hardwick.
Memories and condolences may be conveyed to the family at dgfunerals.com.
