Hannah Elizabeth Fernald, 25, died unexpectedly on Nov. 11, 2020, in Hyde Park. She was born May 17, 1995, the daughter of Kevin Fernald and Lisa Jones Barry. She was a graduate of Lamoille Union High School Class of 2013.
Hannah’s spirit will live on in so many ways. She was unforgettably kind, compassionate and very generous to all around her, a kind of generosity that could never be forgotten once you met her. She had a great smile and positive attitude.
She shares memories with countless friends and family including travelling, camping, bonfires, 4-H, field days, Sunday school, Black Friday shopping, side-by-side riding and dancing.
She shares endless memories with cousins, Mallory Jones, Taylor Jones, and friends, Emily Marcoux and Heather Dunbar and family, who will deeply miss her.
Hannah had been hurting for many years, but hid her struggles from others behind her beautiful smile. Her heart and mind fought the long-term battle with depression, and grew tired as she tried and tried to fight for love and happiness.
Hannah worked at Clubhouse Kids Daycare, part of the Morristown After School Program as a daycare provider. She had previously worked for Round Hill Kids and Laraway. During her short time she impacted many kids and had a way with them that was always envied. She could connect with kids and encourage them to accomplish things so many others couldn’t.
She is survived by her parents, Kevin Fernald of Hardwick, Lisa Jones Barry and husband, Tom Barry, of Hyde Park; brothers, Cody Fernald of Denver, Colo., and Dylan Fernald of Hyde Park, and his daughter, Mae-Ella Fernald, who Hannah adored; stepsister, Shannon Danaher (husband, Patrick) and their children, Hannah, Bailey, Kaiden, Gavin, Hadley and Everleigh, of Albany; and stepbrother, Tommy Barry of Essex.
She leaves her maternal grandparents Robert and Carolyn Jones, of Hyde Park, and paternal step-grandmother, Agnes Thomas of Bakersfield. She also had a very special relationship with her great aunt, Elizabeth Hanscom of Hyde Park.
She also leaves behind her boyfriend, Cody Horner of Hyde Park.
She leaves behind several aunts, uncles and many cousins, Steven and Carolyn Jones, Brian and Paulette Jones, Richard and Kathy Fernald, Darla White, Michael and Denise Valyou, Dwain and Maddie Fernald, Gayle and Richard Fuerst, Jay and Joy Leblanc, and Shellie and Kenneth Letourneau. Hannah was very close to several of her extended family, including great uncles, aunts and cousins.
She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Ellsworth and Mae Ella Fernald.
A drive-through memorial will be held Nov. 21 from noon-3 p.m. at 1798 Jones Road, Hyde Park.
May Hannah’s love and memories live on in all of us, and we ask you to hold and hug your children just a little bit longer today.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Hannah’s memory may be made to Northeast Vermont Suicide Prevention Helping Hands, PO Box 55, Craftsbury, VT 05826.
A graveside service will be held in the spring 2021.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
