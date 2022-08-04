Guy W. Leadbetter Jr., 96, of Cambridge, died peacefully on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at home with family by his side.
He was born in Washington, D.C., on July 26, 1926, to Guy and Alice (Johnson) Leadbetter. He graduated from Bowdoin College in Maine and went on to Johns Hopkins Medical School in Baltimore.
Guy and his wife, Nadia, of 72 years shared an adventurous life together. He interned in urology at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. He came to the University of Vermont Medical Center in 1966 to practice urology as well as teach at UVM Medical School.
Guy was passionate about his work in the medical world. He cared deeply for his patients, nurses and colleagues. He was well known worldwide as a surgeon and inventor of several surgical techniques.
Nature, conservation, skiing, biking, photography, backpacking and camping were among his many passions. Family always came first.
He is survived by his son, Guy W. Leadbetter III (Gig) and his wife, Ann; daughters, Linda Leadbetter Sheean and her husband, Richard Florence, and Andrea (Annie) Leadbetter; his sister, Patricia King; grandchildren, Robby, Annie and Dana Larkin and Lillian and Wyland Seibert and Kate Leadbetter Pettis, and Molly Leadbetter; and three great grandchildren, Trey, Phoebe and Keller.
Memorial contributions in Guy’s name can be made to the Nature Conservancy.
Private services were held. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memoires and condolences.
