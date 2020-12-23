Grover “Butch” Potter

Grover Dan “Butch” Potter, 80, of Lyndonville, died peacefully, Dec. 16, 2020, in the comfort of his home with family at his side.
He was born April 19, 1940, in Hardwick, the son of the late Fletcher I. Potter Sr. and Natalie A. (Trudeau) Potter. He attended Hardwick Academy.
On Aug. 31, 1960, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He proudly served his country on the USS Dewey (DLG14) during the Cuban missile crisis. He was honorably discharged on Aug. 29, 1964.
He was employed for more than 27 years by EHV Weidmann Industries in St. Johnsbury. He worked for Sprague Electric in Barre, and was the maintenance man for Goodfellas Restaurant in Danville for more than 17 years.
On Aug. 28, 1965, he married Muriel Lorena Choquette at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Greensboro Bend. They purchased the Choquette Family Farm and made their home in Stannard for 13 years. They also lived in Hardwick, Marshfield and, for more than 17 years, in Lyndonville.
Butch was a member of the American Legion Post # 7 in Hardwick. He loved working and tinkering. He was always busy, especially mowing the large lawns at home and at Goodfellas, which he referred to as his “thinking time.” He also took pride in the several 1986 Chevy pickup trucks that he owned over the last 30 years.
Survivors include his wife, Muriel, of 55 years, and a daughter, Cynthia Potter, both of Lyndonville; a granddaughter, Megan Thomas and her husband, Ethan, of Berlin; a brother, Bradley Potter, of East Ryegate; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
He predeceased by two siblings, Fletcher I. Potter Jr. and Janet Bird.
Graveside services and military honors will be scheduled in the spring, with a date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Lyndon Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 401, Lyndonville, VT 05851.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick.
