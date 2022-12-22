Gregory McElroy, 68, of Johnson, died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, after a long illness. He was born in Newport, the son of Donald and Beverly (Blanchard) McElroy.
Raised in Lowell, one of his accomplishments was becoming an Eagle Scout in 1968. He graduated from North Country High School. As a young man, he earned a master’s certificate in small engine repair. Later he continued his education at Community College of Vermont and Johnson State.
A man of many talents, he worked in the Lowell area for several years, with his first wife, Cathy, eventually moved to Eden and opened his own business, Mack’s Services, selling and repairing lawnmowers, chainsaws and accessories. He later began working for the Vermont distributor of Toro products.
He earned several awards from the Stihl company, including a trip to Germany and Switzerland. He also received several reward trips from Oregon Products for selling saw chains and associated products. Later he was employed by ASML, a vendor of IBM/Global Foundries. He enjoyed traveling to other sites across the country filling in for logistics coworkers.
Following his retirement, he could be found either at the family farm in Lowell or at home in Johnson working in the yard and cutting and splitting firewood at his home or for neighbors. He loved to clear snow and till the neighbors’ gardens with his tractor, “Baby Blue.” Snowmobiling with his longtime friends was a favorite winter activity. In the summer he would fish and share the catch with friends who loved trout.
He was always active in churches in every community he lived in. He was active in Lowell Bible Church, Wolcott Methodist Church and Lamoille Valley Nazarene Church. At Lamoille Valley Nazarene, he sang in the many Christmas cantatas. In one, Greg sang the part of Ricardo, an opera tenor, not bad for a guy who couldn’t read music.
For many years he and the kids would join work days at Lamoille Valley Nazarene and Ithiel Falls campground, and participated in the fun at Freedom Ministries and Fields of Harvest for wood-cutting days. He never expected anything in return and served others because he enjoyed it. One of his favorite sayings was: You can’t out give God.
While living in Eden, Greg served on the Lamoille County Planning Commission. Here he had the pleasure of getting to know Gov. James Douglas. Greg also served several terms as a justice of the peace in Johnson.
Unable to serve in the military, Greg was proud of his son for serving in the U.S. Navy and his daughter for her service in the Air Guard. He proudly attended both their graduations from basic military training and visited their various duty stations.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Helen; his children, Nathaniel (Stephanie) McElroy of Texas, and Claire (Christopher) Acevedo of California; stepsons, Gregory (Anna) Duval and W. Joseph Duval (Karen), both of New York; seven grandchildren, Kaye Lynne and Madeline, Ava and Logan, Alexander and Deven, and John; a sister, Coleen (Robert) Jenne of Orleans; nieces, SaraLee, Ericka and Cassie; as well as several great and great-great nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Verniece; and niece, Alicia.
A celebration of Greg’s life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene. Calling hours will be from noon to 1 p.m. followed by the service at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene, Wolcott Methodist Church or Lowell Bible Church.
Arrangements are with des Groseilliers Funeral Home. Condolences and memories may be shared at dgfunerals.com.
