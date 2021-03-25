Grace Louise Perry Moreau, 98 of Inverness, Fla., died peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Born in Rutland, she was the youngest of eight children born to Francis W. Perry and Martha (Bushey) Perry.
Grace was educated in the Rutland school system and graduated with an RN degree from Jeanne Mance School of Nursing in Burlington in 1943. Grace lived in Morrisville for three decades and worked as an RN at Copley Hospital.
In 1945 she married one of her patients, J. Maurice Moreau of Swanton. She worked for many years as a nurse and spent 25 years in Montreal, where she was an active member of the American Women’s Club.
She loved knitting and was an avid reader. Upon retirement she moved to Inverness and was a strong supporter of the Citrus County Library System.
She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, J. Maurice Moreau, and a son, Robert Edmund.
She is survived by her son John and his wife Patricia of Ridgewood, N.J.
Interment will be at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla. A memorial service will be held at a future date.
