Gordon J. Pecor, 83, of Morrisville died at home on July 23, 2020, with his family by his side.

He was born in Burlington July 29, 1936, son of Floyd and Arlene (Houston) Pecor.

He married Eldora Manning in July 1968.

Gordon was a farmer and had also worked in road construction over the years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and working on cars.

Survivors include his wife, Eldora; their children, Gordon Pecor II (wife Joanie) of Oklahoma, Lisa Tanner of Morrisville, Floyd Pecor of Morrisville, Trevor Pecor of Springfield, Vt., and Kevin Pecor (wife Amanda) of Ashuelot, N.H.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Pecor of Morrisville; and a sister, Kimberly Green of Vermont.

A son and a daughter, Homer Pecor and Susan Peloquin, died earlier, as did a sister, Dorothy Adams.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, at 1 p.m. at the Elmore Cemetery. After the graveside service, a gathering and celebration of life will be held at the Morrisville VFW.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661 or Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661.

Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at faithfh.net.

